Steven, Raul led the way for the Frank dynasty

-Today Stabroek Sports looks at a family of fighters and profiles two who went on to fight for world titles

Raul Frank during one of his epic fights against Michael Benjamin.
Stabroek Sports’ Boxing’s Hall of Fame

If ever there was a family where boxing it seemed, ran through their veins so to speak, that family would have been the Frank family.

Frankly speaking the Franks were all fighters, a virtual dynasty from father right down, four of the brothers participated in the fistic sport.

Father Richard boxed a little bit at the then Dorcas Club (Mildred Mansfield Youth Club) in the days of Brian Mueller and Maxie `Streetfighter’ Sergeant.

Then Steven, Raul, Ronson and Andre Frank, all of whom took to the square jungle and boxed professionally.