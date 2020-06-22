Steven, Raul led the way for the Frank dynasty -Today Stabroek Sports looks at a family of fighters and profiles two who went on to fight for world titles

Stabroek Sports’ Boxing’s Hall of Fame

If ever there was a family where boxing it seemed, ran through their veins so to speak, that family would have been the Frank family.

Frankly speaking the Franks were all fighters, a virtual dynasty from father right down, four of the brothers participated in the fistic sport.

Father Richard boxed a little bit at the then Dorcas Club (Mildred Mansfield Youth Club) in the days of Brian Mueller and Maxie `Streetfighter’ Sergeant.

Then Steven, Raul, Ronson and Andre Frank, all of whom took to the square jungle and boxed professionally.