COVID-19 task force in emergency meeting over rise in cases in regions 1, 7 -cease work orders in parts of mining areas among stiffer containment measures coming

The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF), the Ministry of Public Health and various other ministries and government agencies along with non-governmental organisations last evening held an emergency meeting on the “alarming increase” in confirmed COVID-19 cases in parts of regions 1 and 7.

A release from the task force says decisions were taken to effect enhanced containment measures within the affected areas in these regions and these will be gazetted shortly.

“The enhanced containment measures will include cease work orders for specific areas in the mining sector, screening, wider testing, checkpoints and other measures in several locations within regions 1 and 7”, the release said. Specific details will be provided subsequently.