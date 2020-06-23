GTT says sharing tech tools, tips to help businesses navigate pandemic

GTT yesterday said that it has hosted a series of virtual conversations with the general public and private sector organizations with the aim of outfitting participants with technology-driven options to survive and thrive during this pandemic.

“It is business unusual. As the country’s largest technology provi-der, the onus is on us to share our knowledge and open up our tech toolkit for consideration,” said GTT CEO, Justin Nedd in a statement.

Since the confirmation of the country’s first case of the COVID-19 virus in March 2020, GTT said it has been successfully able to transition its own staff to working from home.