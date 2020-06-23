Twenty-one new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

Guyana has recorded its largest spike in the number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, with 21 more persons being confirmed as having tested positive yesterday.

The results, which were announced by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, represent the highest number of new cases to be announced in a single day in Guyana and come after testing for the virus resumed following an issue at the National Public Health Reference Laboratory.

Guyana has now officially recorded 205 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak in the country in March. There are now 90 active cases, which account for the number of persons who are in institutional isolation and 24 persons are in institutional quarantine facilities.