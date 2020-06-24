CCJ restrains GECOM from declaring results

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has issued an order that restrains the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) from declaring the results of the March 2nd polls, following an approach by the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to challenge Monday’s ruling by Guyana’s Court of Appeal on the constitutional meaning of “votes cast” at the March 2 polls.

Ahead of a full hearing on the dispute, which could impact the final declaration of the results of the polls, the CCJ yesterday issued an order requiring GECOM and its officers and agents “to take no step to prejudice the fair hearing of an Application made to the Court by Mohammed Irfaan Ali and Bharrat Jagdeo.”

“The steps prohibit, including but not limited to, declaring the results of the Guyana elections held on 2nd March 2020 until the CCJ issued final orders following the hearing and determination of the questions raised before it in the said Application,” the court said in a press release last evening.