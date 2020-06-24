Eight homeless after Duncan St blaze

A family of eight is now homeless after a fire completely destroyed their Duncan Street, Campbell-ville home late last evening.

Vanessa Giddings, a sweeper cleaner at East Ruimveldt Secondary School, told Stabroek News that she and her family went to sleep just after eight and woke up to flames.

She was not clear about what time it was but members of the Guyana Fire Service who were on site said that they received a call at about 10:20 pm. The old wooden house was consumed by flames when they arrived and completely burnt within 10 minutes of the fire being noticed.

The distraught woman was inconsolable as she described how her family had already begun packing with plans to move on Sunday but had now lost everything.

“Everything I lose everything. I can’t do it over. All I sacrifice I lose. Nothing me ain’t got. What I gonna do for me and my children,” she lamented. Her husband was so distraught he couldn’t speak.

The couple with their six children ranging in ages from 15 years to 7 months were left only with their sleeping clothes such as night gowns and boxers. Relatives of Giddings who showed up on site explain-ed that they would spend the night at an aunt’s house but they were unclear as to how they would manage moving forward.

Persons wishing to offer assistance to the family can reach out to them via phone number 694 9898 or 646 8221.