Lowenfield discards 115,787 votes

Following a ruling on Monday by the Appeal Court, Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield yesterday submitted to the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) what he claims to be a report of the “valid and credible votes” cast at the March 2 polls.

These votes show a victory for the incumbent APNU+AFC after invalidating almost 25% of the votes cast at the March 2 polls. The report which is intended to lead to the declaration of a final result was yesterday put on hold by the Caribbean Court of Justice. (See other story on page 2.)

Lowenfield’s report would be seen as another outrageous attempt by a GECOM official to rig the elections in favour of APNU+AFC despite the official recount showing victory for the opposition PPP/C. Lowenfield’s re-port follows similar action by District Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo to rig the vote for Demerara-Mahaica in favour of APNU+AFC.