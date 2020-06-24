OAS calls for end to elections using recount figure

While declaring that the March 2nd election “has gone on long enough”, the Organization of American States (OAS) yesterday called for the process to be “brought to an end, based on the results of the national recount.”

“There is a fine line between the right to redress and the use of the courts to stall the electoral process,” the multilateral body declared in a clear criticism of the repeated resort to the judiciary from supporters of the incumbent APNU+AFC.

In a statement issued last evening the OAS stressed that the Commission already possesses a count of “valid votes” noting that it has accompanied the elections in Guyana through all of its stages, including the national recount.