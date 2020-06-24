Trinidad: Wife refuses to believe body in burnt car is her husband

(Trinidad Express) THE WIFE of missing Freeport ‘ph’ taxi driver Barry Ramsook said she will not give in to rumours that a burnt corpse discovered in a vehicle on Monday night was her husband.

Kimberly Gajadhar said that she is hoping that her loved one will return to her, but will also await the results of forensic testing on the burnt corpse.

Around 7 p.m. police discovered human remains burnt beyond recognition in a Nissan Almera parked in a farming area at Connector Road, Freeport.



The chassis number of the burnt vehicle matched the car that missing Ramsook, 40, used to ply his trade and was last seen driving when he left his home at Derrick Road, Chase Village on Friday night.

In a telephone interview with Express as she left the Forensic Science Centre, St James, Gajadhar, said she is hoping Ramsook will return home.

“Those are just rumours that that was his body. I am holding out hope because I don’t want to believe that that is my husband inside of Forensic place. I am holding out hope that he will come through the door and say ‘ Babe, I was in some difficulty and I couldnt come home before, but I am here now. I am still holding onto hope that I will watch the gate open and he will be walk in and say ‘sorry’ that he didn’t come home before”, said Gajadhar.

The wife said that on Friday night, Ramsook, a father of four, went to lime with friends and was expected to return early Saturday.

She said when she realised he did not return home, she spoke to two of his friends who told her he limed with them at a house at Coryal Village, Waterloo.

Gajadhar was told that they last saw Ramsook around 2.30 a.m. as he told them he was headed home.

She said, “He never went missing before. On Saturday morning when he didn’t come home I knew something was wrong and I got worried. I organised with some friends and we started looking in Waterloo, Coriyal Village, and after that we widened the search. I went around with his photo but people didn’t recognise him nor the car. “



By that evening when he could not be found, Ramsook was reported missing to police.

A photo of him and his car circulated on social media, appealing for information on his whereabouts to be reported to the police.

On Monday night, officers received information and a team from Freeport and Chaguanas CIDs, Central Division Task Force, and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene at Connector Road.

Gajadhar said she has spoken to police officers about the discovery of the burnt car and remains.

“They told me that we cannot be sure it is him until a DNA test is done. They said that they will keep me informed about the process. I will wait for all the tests results to come back”, she said.

The car was taken to the TTPS’ Special Evidence Recovery Unit at Cumuto for forensic analysis.

Member of Parliament for Couva North Ramona Ramdial said that there was an upsurge in crime in the district as lockdown measures have lifted.

Ramdial said that there was an increase in the number of robberies, and home invasions with the elderly and vulnerable in society being targetted.

“It seems as though the criminals are targetting the elderly and other vulnerable groups during this post Covid-19 period. These are very challenging times and crime seems to be on the increase. Also I was told that there is an influx of Venezuelans that are coming into our country fast and furious through various channels in Central and South Trinidad. I am going to ask the Commissioner of Police and the Minister of National Security what they are doing about this influx of illegal immigrants. It is very alarming, urgent and troubling”, said Ramdial.