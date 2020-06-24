Whatever it takes!

A devastating debut spell of six for 55 against the Leeward Islands Volcanoes at the Providence National Stadium at the start of the West Indies Championships catapulted Nial Smith to being one of the top names among fast bowlers in Guyana.

After the season ended, the 24-year-old finished with 21 wickets, enough to secure a contract with the Guyana Jaguars for next season.

Stabroek Sports caught up with the newest addition to the South American franchise and he shared his sentiments on this new stage of his career.