GDF to benefit from increased training over next 10 years

Caretaker President David Granger yesterday said that members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will benefit from increased training at every level over the next ten years under the ‘Decade of Development’.

“Training will be intensified at all levels during the next ten years. Your personal education and expertise are essential to improving your leadership and stewardship. All of you will be provided with opportunities to upgrade your qualifications and skills. Emphasis will be placed on improving expertise in the technical corps – Air Corps, Coast Guard, Engineer Corps, Intelligence Corps and the Signal Corps – deployment of paratroops and the employment of artillery,” Granger said.

He noted that training is “indispensable” for the development of professionalism and proficiency and as such it is essential for ensuring the success of military missions, operational effectiveness and the development of physical endurance.