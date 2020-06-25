Private sector calls for suspension of Chief Election Officer

The Private Sector Com-mission (PSC) yesterday urged the suspension of Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield from any further participation in the election process charging that the results of the March 2 elections he presented on Tuesday, which give the APNU+AFC a majority of the votes cast, are “clearly fraudulent…if not criminal.”

Lowenfield on Tuesday submitted to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) what he claims to be a report of the “valid and credible votes” cast at the March 2 polls with the numbers showing a victory for the incumbent APNU+AFC after invalidating almost 25% of the votes cast. The report, which was intended to lead to the declaration of a final result, has since been put on hold by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). The official recount showed victory for the opposition PPP/C.

In a statement yesterday, the PSC referred to the letter send by Lowenfield to GECOM Chair, retired Justice Claudette Singh, on Tuesday.