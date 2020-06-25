Hackett aims to be key cog in Golden Jaguars wheel

Former Golden Jaguars U20 midfielder and Fruta Conquerors talisman Ryan Hackett has declared that his intention is to become an integral cog in the Men’s Senior Programme in the immediate and foreseeable future.

This intention was confirmed during an exclusive interview yesterday with Stabroek Sport. According to Hackett, 20, he envisions a major role in the senior setup as he possesses the quality and ability needed at the aforementioned level.

“I want to become a major or main player for the team, a player who the team can depend on for certain roles. In order to do that, I have to work hard and keep working hard,” said Hackett.

“I know what I have to do and I know I will get there. I have the quality to become a major player, it’s just about hard work and getting the playing time to develop my skills and my game,” he added.

Although he knows he has the ability, he is also cognizant that he has to work extremely hard.

“I have to continue to work hard, it’s what I want which is to become a major player. The only thing that is affecting me is playing time but I want to become a big part of the team. I know I have to work on certain things but I know and believe that I have the quality.”

Asked how the current covid-19 pandemic has affected his training regimen, Hackett, who has been capped three times at the U17 and U20 levels respectively, said, “The current situation has had a big impact because we are not really doing much and the football grounds can’t be used like before so I have to do some road work and weights basically at home. Basically I really can’t train how I want and I use the roads and other forms of training.”

He revealed that prior to the lockdown, training schedules and sessions with the Senior Men’s programme ahead of the Barbados CONCACAF Gold Cup Playoff was progressing smoothly, which was a sign of his growing progression.

Guyana was set to battle the Barbadians in a home and away two match series in the first round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup Playoffs in March. The match was suspended indefinitely to the threat posed by the current contagion.

Hackett added, “Before the current covid-19 situation, I was training with the national team and it was good. I was working on certain shapes and tactics ahead of the Barbados match. I felt during the training that I was ready to showcase myself and make the team for that match but the corona came and affected everything. But I continue to work and try to keep in shape.”

He also disclosed that the lack of local football due to the present dilemma, is damaging to the development of players.

“That is definitely bad and will have an impact on younger players like myself. It is hard because now I will have to try and get back into shape and it will take a while. We can’t do the things we normally do, it’s really hard at the moment.