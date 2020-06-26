As regional businesses resume on-site work, CFOs wary of COVID-19 backlash – PwC report

Hastily adopted by some entities in the region as an emergency response to the advent of COVID-19, “remote work” is likely to become “a permanent option” for jobs that so allow, with more than half the Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in the Caribbean saying they plan to improve the remote working experience, a recently released report on a June 8-11 study undertaken by international business consultancy firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) says.

And while revenue losses resulting from the closure or significant scaling down of businesses operations continues to be an important preoccupation of both business owners and employees in the region, the study asserts that the top concern among CFOs even as return-to-work plans are rolled out is that a poorly planned move in that direction could spark a fresh wave of COVID-19 infection.

Respondents to the survey intended to gauge the business and economic impacts of COVID-19 included 44 CFOs and finance leaders from some of the leading business organisations in The Baha-mas, Barbados, Bermuda, Jamaica, St Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago.