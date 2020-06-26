CARIFORUM countries set to test ‘specialty foods’ in UK, EU markets

Still some distance away from recovering from the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Caribbean would appear to be already looking beyond that challenge and focussing on the growth of its niche markets in Europe.

Through the Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM) – a subgroup of the group of African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) states – the region is preparing to launch yet another marketing salvo in an effort to secure a firmer foothold for regional specialty foods and creative services in Europe, its second-largest trading partner, after the US.

Earlier this month, representatives of entities from member countries participated in a virtual forum with development agencies, public and private trade support institutions, and exporters in Europe, to draw up plans for the event. Information released by the Geneva-based International Trade Centre (ITC) says that the initiative seeks to “increase exports,” and “promote a transparent trading environment by helping businesses conform with trade regulations and support businesses associated with the industries in the current health and economic crisis.”