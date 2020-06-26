Six new COVID-19 cases recorded

Guyana has now recorded 215 cases of the novel coronavirus disease as six new cases were recorded yesterday.

This announcement was made during the Ministry of Public Health’s (MoPH) daily COVID-19 briefing where it was announced that out of 84 tests which were conducted during the last testing cycle, the six new cases were recorded. The highest daily number of tests that have been conducted to date is now 84, as it appears as testing is being ramped up again following the major increase of cases within the hinterland regions. The total number of persons tested to date stands at 2,355.