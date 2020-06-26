Trinidad: Missing businessman found in concrete grave

(Trinidad Guardian) Relatives of Carenage businessman Koongebeharry Jaisarie, 64, are demanding justice after his body was discovered days after he went missing.

Jaisarie’s body was found in a makeshift grave at the back of an unfinished church at Old Milford Road, Lowlands, next door to his E-Zee Breezy Hotel and Bar property on Tuesday.

According to reports, around 6.30 pm a party of officers attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Divisional Task Force and Divisional CID went to the compound after receiving information. Well placed sources said with the help of cadaver dogs, they found the grave and dug up the body, which was buried approximately eight feet deep and was cast in concrete. The body was clad in dark-coloured underwear and a multi-coloured striped t-shirt. Homicide officers said they believed it was Jaisarie’s body because of the site’s close proximity to his property.

Jaisarie travelled to Tobago on a business trip earlier this month. Relatives reported that he was expected to stay at the E-Zee Breezy Hotel but was last seen alive on June 4.

A senior police officer told Guardian Media yesterday that the investigation was at a sensitive stage and they could not make any further comments on the matter.

However, speaking from the United States yesterday, Jaisarie’s daughter Sparkles said she was in shock when she got the news from relatives. She said the family was demanding justice for the mafia-style killing of her father.

She also called on Minister of National Security Stuart Young to grant her permission to enter T&T to attend the funeral and conduct further inquiries to ensure there is no cover-up in the case. Sparkles, her three sisters and her mother, who was Koongebeharry’s first wife, live in the US.

The man’s brother Bobby Jaisarie, 48, said the family was extremely distressed and wanted answers and justice.

“This could be a land dispute that he was killed for and we are asking that police move quickly to arrest the main suspects and do not cover up anything,” Bobby Jaisarie said, adding the body was expected to be sent to Trinidad for an autopsy and identification.