We are not a colony

Has Guyana reverted to the status of a colony? Within the last few months, it is not the first or second time I have asked this question. I am a proud Guyanese. There is no place in the world I would rather live than here. I take pride in the fact that we are a sovereign nation.

Foreigners are welcomed to share their views on a political crisis in any country. I respect their voices once they are fair and respectful of the laws that govern that land. However, what we have witnessed during our election crisis raises the question of impartiality. I understand that those that have spoken may be concerned. Never mind most of them were silent when we were deep in crisis and drowning in corruption. Guyana was put on an EU money laundering blacklist, we were a narco-state and people were dying every day. Nevertheless, this piece is not about recounting history.