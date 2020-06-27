Exxon, Shell Western among 19 shortlisted for marketing Guyana’s oil

Nineteen companies have been shortlisted from 34 that last April expressed interest in marketing Guyana’s share of oil from the Exxon-operated Liza Destiny FPSO in the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana, for a period of one year.

“This activity has now been completed successfully and the Shortlist of Companies, 19 in total, will progress at the next phase of the procurement process and exclusively and at the same time, receive the Request for Proposal (RFP),” the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) announced in a statement yesterday.

The MoTP made the information on the companies shortlisted available on its website following the initial announcement, after saying that the companies not shortlisted had not yet received notification on the status of their Expressions of Interest (EoI), as is required by law.