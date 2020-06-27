Lowenfield says he acted lawfully

Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield yesterday defended his decision to invalidate the votes of over 115,000 citizens that were cast at the March 2nd polls by saying that he has acted lawfully, which the main opposition later said was “simply an untruth.”

Lowenfield, who has not spoken to the public since May and who this newspaper has been unable to contact despite repeated efforts, mounted his defence in response to a report published in yesterday’s Stabroek News, under the headline, “Lowenfield report seen as clear act of insubordination.”

In the report, a source noted that since the CEO is an employee of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), who is subject to the “direction and control of the Commission”, Lowenfield was insubordinate when he submitted a report which deliberately ignored the directions of the Commission Chair.