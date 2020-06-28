DDL expected to raise rum prices due to local molasses shortage

The Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) will have to raise the price of some of its rum products as local molasses shortages have seen the company having to import the product for most of the past three years.

Before four of the seven sugar estates were shuttered by the end of 2017, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) supplied DDL with all of the product needed for making its prized rum and other products.

It was the company’s hope that the three remaining estates would still be able to meet its demand and even when this was not done in the first year, the company was optimistic that production would increase and the issue would be resolved.