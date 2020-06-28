An Introduction to Chess: Ways to terminate a game (Part 2)

Last week, looking at the eight ways to end a chess game, we examined checkmate, resignation, timeout, and stalemate. The remaining four ways to end the chess game, insufficient material, 50-move rule, repetition, and agreement are being examined today. Although checkmate and stalemate are the two vital aspects of bringing conclusion to a game, knowing the others are equally important.

Insufficient material

When a player cannot force checkmate owing to inadequate material the game is drawn automatically. If two Kings stand alone on the chessboard and there are no other pieces, the game is drawn. Once a player has checkmating material, the game is not drawn. You cannot force checkmate with a King and Knight vs the King, neither can you do it with a King and Bishop vs the King. In those circumstances, the game is drawn. However, checkmate can be effected with two Bishops or two knights vs the lone King.

50-move rule

The 50-move rule allows either player to claim a draw if no capture has been made or no pawn has been moved for the last 50 moves.

Repetition

The threefold repetition rule says if a position arises three times in a game either player can claim a draw during that position. This rule was created to avoid games repeating the identical positions indefinitely. During such a situation the draw happens on the third repetition.

Agreement

When both players decide they want to draw the game, there is a draw by agreement. Most of the time they believe that neither player can obtain an advantage. However, draws by agreement can be controversial. If a tournament or match situation occurs that would benefit one player or one country against the other, it may not be allowed. Some tournaments have implemented the essential 40-move rule which stipulates a draw offer cannot be reached unless 40 moves have been completed.