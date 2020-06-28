City-based Santa Rosa residents funneling support to COVID-19 ravaged village

Even when the community they are residing in wasn’t considered a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hotspot in Guyana, residents of Santa Rosa had made known their struggles with the restrictions that were implemented to keep the Indigenous village safe.

Their voices have not gone unheard as five persons, who were born and raised in Santa Rosa, located in Region One (Barima-Waini), have formed an informal group, called ‘Santa Rosa Family and Friends,’ in response to the cries for assistance by members of the community. The group, which has a corresponding Facebook page, aims to provide food and cleaning supplies to affected residents.

Members of the group include Miranda LaRose, Nadia De Abreu, Murphy DeSouza, Stephanie Fraser and Graham Atkinson, all of whom are currently residing on the coast.