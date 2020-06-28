Democracy or dictatorship?

I divert from my usual Sunday column to make a few comments on the 2020 General Election which seems (but who knows) to be entering its final stage after suffering a tortured history since that day on March 2nd when everyone – everyone – was happy with a well-run, transparent, credible day of voting.

I see a note in my diary for March 4th indicating that the statements of poll from all balloting – authenticated by returning officers and all parties (so no arguments can arise) – showed the PPP won by 15,000 votes. “A clear win,” I wrote. “Hope they have some fresh ideas.”