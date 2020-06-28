‘My work is my signature’ Sign artist Max Massiah hangs up his brushes

After 29 years of painting signboards and logos for prestigious companies as well as productions held at the National Cultural Centre (NCC), signboard artist Max Massiah is looking to hang up his brushes.

“My proudest piece is the Georgetown Magistrates’ [Court] sign and every time I watch the news and see that, I say to myself, ‘That’s my work’,” Massiah said. That particular artwork of his has been there for almost a decade now and still looks like it was done mere months ago. The artist pointed out that the court’s signboard was done using sticker decals instead of being painted as per norm. The sign was donated by the American University of Peace Studies, and as Massiah is their designated artist, this led to him executing the project.