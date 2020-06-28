UG students adapting to online learning despite mixed experiences

Several University of Guyana (UG) students have given mixed reviews on the transition from in classroom learning to virtual learning, which has become the new norm due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

To better understand how students were coping, Stabroek Weekend made contact with several students from a number of different faculties for their experiences so far.

First-year law student Sarah David-Longe said transitioning to online learning is turning out okay. However, she said that there have been moments when she felt frustrated, “maybe it was because of COVID-19 that created the tension and anxiety.” But with access to class session recordings, she was able to review and read for herself. She commended the lecturers for doing their best and offering their assistance to students for clarity if needed.