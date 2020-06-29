Guyanese monk accused of raping three women when they were children in Trinidad

A Guyanese monk who was attached to a Catholic monastery in Trinidad has been accused by three women of repeatedly raping them when they were children, one from seven years old.

The Mount St Benedict Monastery of Trinidad issued a statement last week following the release of a video by the first accuser, saying that it found the incident disturbing and it is being reviewed.

“It has come to our attention that on 23rd June 2020, a video was published on social media, in which certain allegations have been made against a monk formerly associated with the Mount Saint Benedict Monastery and St Bede’s Vocational School,” the monastery said in a statement on its Facebook page on June 25th.