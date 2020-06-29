Lowenfield is a ‘runaway’ train, GECOM Chair has to take a stand – Ramkarran

Describing Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield as a “runaway train” in light of his recent actions, Presidential Candidate of A New and United Guyana (ANUG) Ralph Ramkarran says that Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Claudette Singh will sooner or later have to take a stand.
Either dismiss or ignore Lowenfield were the options proffered by Ramkarran in his column in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek. “Mr Lowenfield’s public declaration of his independence, orchestrated and/or supported by APNU+AFC, indicates that he is not going anywhere,” Ramkarran wrote.