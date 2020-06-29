Nelson Mandela-founded group calls for swift declaration based on recount results

The Nelson Mandela-founded global peace and human rights non-profit organization, The Elders has also joined the call for a swift electoral declaration based on the national recount results.
“Nearly four months have passed since #Guyana’s elections. The will of the people expressed in the elections and confirmed in the recount must be respected. An electoral declaration based on the recount should be made without delay,” the group posted on its Twitter account last Friday as they shared CARICOM Chairperson and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s latest statement on the situation here.