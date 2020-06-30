Responding to US policy in the Americas

Later this year we will know whether President Trump has won a second term in office or if his fellow septuagenarian, Joe Biden, has ended the most disruptive US presidency in living memory.

The opinion polls presently show that former Vice President Biden is increasing his lead in swing states among significant groups of voters. They indicate, in part, the impact of the Black Lives Matter protests and the failure of leading Republican figures to understand that just by wishing it gone, they cannot turn back the tide of a virus. They also show a country deeply divided by race and ethnicity, education, gender, age, and religion. By saying relatively little and allowing Mr Trump to constantly condemn himself with undecided voters, Mr Biden is steadily gaining ground, but that may not enough to get him over the line.