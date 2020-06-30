Canadian govt’ official ‘very concerned’ at delayed result

A senior Canadian government official last evening expressed grave concern at the length of time being taken to declare a final election result in Guyana.

Michael Grant, Assistant Deputy Minister for the Americas at Global Affairs Canada said on his Twitter account “Very concerned that we still do not have an election result in Guyana. As demanded by CARICOM, the OAS and the Commonwealth, the outcome should be declared based on the recount which was confirmed by the CARICOM observer team. This has gone on too long”.

Grant has issued a stream of statements on the Guyana elections.