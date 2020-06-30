Granger endorses Lowenfield chopping of 115,000 votes

President David Granger last evening endorsed a controversial report by Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield which invalidated the votes of 25% of Guyanese electors.

During an interview on Benschop Radio, his third in recent weeks while ignoring other media, Granger said that the incumbent APNU+AFC continues to insist that the elections be decided not just on quantity of votes cast but on the quality of those votes.

“What we have found is that there is need for a deeper investigation into the anomalies and the irregularities that occurred countrywide. This has been done and has been a feature of the report the CEO presented to the Commis-sion,” he maintained, adding that “It is quite in order for the Chief Election Officer to rule that invalid votes cannot be counted as valid.”