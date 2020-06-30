Greenidge chides ‘inappropriate’ claims of sovereignty

Foreign Secretary Carl Greenidge has cautioned against the recent invocations of sovereignty by some, including senior government officials, who have sought to reject concerns voiced by the international community and CARICOM over the still to be settled March 2 elections.

“If you have acted properly, you don’t have to at the same time prove that you acted properly by censuring other people and shouting them down for voicing a view,” Greenidge, who is also Guyana’s Agent in the case before International Court of Justice aimed at settling the border controversy with Venezuela, said. “I see a lot of the arguments in Guyana, even by very senior officials in the country, about sovereignty, which are inappropriate,” he added.

Greenidge, who previously served as Foreign Affairs Minister, was speaking during an interview on a live APNU+AFC Facebook programme, where he was asked about the values that may guide the relations between states.