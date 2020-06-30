ICJ hearing set for today on jurisdiction in Guyana-Venezuela border controversy

For three hours this morning, a legal team from Guyana will attempt to convince the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that it has the jurisdiction to decide that the 1899 Arbitral Award between Guyana and Venezuela is binding. Based on ICJ precedent a decision, on jurisdiction, is expected by the third quarter of 2020.

The Hearing which begins at 8 am will be by Video Conference and will be streamed live on the Court’s website.

Foreign Secretary Carl Greenidge who along with Sir Shridath Ramphal and Ambassador Audrey Waddell are the state’s agents before the The Hague-based Court, explained in a statement yesterday that this hearing is solely about whether the Court has the authority to resolve the controversy between Guyana and Venezuela over the validity of the boundary between the two States that has been permanently fixed since 1899.