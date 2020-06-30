Lowenfield to face private criminal charge

Two persons: Desmond Morian and Daniel Josh Kanhai have sworn to a private criminal charge against Chief Election Officer, Keith Lowenfield over his controversial election report of June 23rd in which 115,000 voters were lopped off and in relation to the alleged presentation of false results.

The matter is likely to come up on Friday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court. The charge is being pursued under Section 34 of the Criminal Law Offences Act.

Lowenfield’s report has sparked consternation as it was in defiance of the instructions of GECOM Chair, Claudette Singh.

There have been calls for Lowenfield to be dismissed by GECOM.