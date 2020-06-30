Guyana News

Marcus Bisram agrees to stay in Guyana pending

DPP’s appeal of overturned committal

Former murder accused Marcus Bisram has undertaken not to leave Guyana pending the appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, of the judgment granting him his freedom.

Maintaining that her order directing Bisram be committed to stand trial was lawfully made, the DPP in her appeal has cited a number of errors which she said Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall made in arriving at her ruling.

She is asking the Appeal Court to set aside/reverse Justice Morris-Ramlall’s decision, while arguing, among other things, that the judge erred  in law  in  striking  out  parts  of  the  state’s affidavit without giving it an  opportunity to  be  heard.