Ministry extends moratorium on submission of life certificates

The Ministry of Finance in its effort to safeguard its staff and the public against the spread of COVID-19, is advising government pensioners that it has placed a further three-month moratorium on the submission and updating of life certificates

In a release yesterday, the ministry said that submissions and updating of life certificates will therefore resume on September 1, 2020.

Life certificates can be emailed to: pensionsag@finance.gov.gy

For further enquiries, members of the public can call telephone numbers 227-3992 – 5 ext. 1035 & 1088 from 08:30hrs – 14:30hrs.