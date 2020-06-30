TV reporter’s vehicle torched in arson

A newly purchased vehicle belonging to television reporter Travis Chase was destroyed in a fire that was deliberately set in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Chase, a reporter at HGP Nightly News and Executive Director of Adolphus Mining Incorporated, was on Monday morning awakened by the calls of a security guard, who informed him that his vehicle was on fire.

Chase told Stabroek News that he was asleep when he heard calls outside his home at around 2.45 am. The vehicle, which was parked in the compound of the Scholarships Division of the Ministry of Public Service, was said to be the only vehicle that was set ablaze. “I live a short distance away [and] when I ran over, my vehicle alone was set on fire,” Chase said.