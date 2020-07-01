Blind Society seeking supplies for pandemic relief drive

The Guyana Society for the Blind (GSB) is appealing for supplies, including food, cleaning products and face masks, for distribution to the blind and other persons with disabilities who are in need of help during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Hazel Morris, a board member at the GSB, told Stabroek News that supplies that were previously sourced were all exhausted after being distributed to those who sought help from the organisation.

She said the aim is to reach persons who are blind or have disabilities in various locations, like the East Bank of Demerara, the East Coast of Demerara, and Georgetown.