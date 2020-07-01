GuySuCo mulling layoffs as financial crisis deepens

With no sign of financial assistance from the Government despite pro-mises by caretaker President David Granger, the management of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is currently engaged in discussions to begin layoffs, a source close to the corporation told Stabroek News yesterday.

It has been over two weeks since Granger, at a media engagement with select reporters, announced that monies will be deposited into GuySuCo’s account. To date this promise is still to materialise.

“We have not received any money yet from the government. We do not have an understanding of what is happening but it seems as if there is some undermining by authorities at the Ministry of Finance or at (government holding company) NICIL to get the money into the bank,” the source said.