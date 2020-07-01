Lowenfield accused of fraud conspiracy, misconduct

Two separate private criminal charges have been filed against Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield by members of the PPP/C and The New Movement (TNM) over his controversial decision to seek to invalidate over 115,000 votes from the March 2 polls.

TNM’s Daniel Josh Kanhai has accused Lowenfield of conspiracy to commit fraud to alter the results of the elections, while the PPP/C’s Desmond Morian alleges that he willfully misconducted himself by ascertaining false results, thereby breaching the public’s trust.

Particulars of the offence as sworn to by Kanhai are that Lowenfield, between March 5th and June 23rd, 2020, conspired with person (s) unknown to commit the common law offence of fraud, to wit, by representing to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) that tables attached to his June 23rd elections report accurately reflected the true results of the elections in order to materially alter the results, with intent to defraud as he knew the tabulation to be false.