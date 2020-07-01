Pompeo says has instructed his Department to hold accountable all those who undermine Guyana’s democracy

At a press briefing at the US State Department today, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he has instructed his Department to have all of those who undermine Guyana’s democracy held accountable.

His statement today in Washington underlines the determination to ensure that a free and fair result is declared.

At the briefing in which he congratulated Suriname and its people on a peaceful transition of power, Pompeo then turned to Guyana.

“In contrast it has now been four months since Guyana’s elections…it is long past due for a peaceful transition of power. CARICOM and the OAS have certified the recount results. They should get on with it. I have instructed my Department to ensure that those who undermine Guyana’s democracy are held accountable”.

Pompeo and other State Department officials have strongly hinted that sanctions can be applied to those who have tried to impede free and fair elections.

Government officials and GECOM personnel seen to be involved in thwarting free and fair elections are seen as likely targets of sanctions.