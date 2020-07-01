US Embassy warns citizens in Trinidad

(Trinidad Guardian) Police have advised that all roads leading in and out of Port-of-Spain have been cleared and are now debris-free, following protest action earlier today.

A statement by the Police Service said that members of the Police Service are on the ground and ensuring the safety of commuters entering and leaving Port-of-Spain.

Meanwhile the US Embassy has issued a warning to citizens to take precautions.

“Please be advised that there are reports of civil unrest in the areas of Beetham Highway, East Port of Spain, and Maraval, Port of Spain with additional reports of rioting and gunfire exchange on Beetham Highway and East Port of Spain areas. U.S. citizens are advised to shelter in place, and monitor embassy updates and local media for information on rioting and demonstrations in the area,” the statement said.

It has advised its citizens to take the following actions:

“Avoid walking or driving near the areas of East Port of Spain, Cocorite, Maraval

Exercise caution if in the vicinity of demonstrations or large gatherings

Monitor local media for updates.

Be aware of your surroundings.”

The Senate was adjourned as soon as it began today.