I have no knowledge of Tacuma Ogunseye ever having a role in any violence anywhere in Guyana

Dear Editor,

In Mr Christopher Ram’s letter published in your newspaper on June 13 2020 (`A movement once famous for its values and Rodneyite principles is now deeply involved in an attempt to rig 2020 elections’) he quotes me as being concerned about Brother Tacuma Ogunseye’s alleged involvement in the “violence” on the lower East Coast.

I know that I had written publicly that Brother Tacuma had referred to the gunmen in Buxton as “liberators”. He at once publicly corrected me and pointed out that he had described them as “the African armed resistance”. I recognized the accuracy of that formulation and publicly apologized to Brother Tacuma for misrepresenting what he said.

In 2014 when I arrived in Guyana as Andaiye’s guest to testify at the Walter Rodney Commission of Enquiry it was Mr Ram who met me at the airport and took me into the city. With him was Brother Tacuma Ogunseye, some 12 years after I had misrepresented his statement.

I have no knowledge of Mr Tacuma Ogunseye’s ever having a role in any violence anywhere in Guyana.

I wrote more on this subject in my book The Morning After and my remarks can be found on pages 42-43.

Like numbers, words often need to be audited.

Yours faithfully,

Eusi Kwayana