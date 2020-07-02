APA says many Region 1 residents believe COVID-19 not real -public awareness campaigns not doing enough

Despite the rapid rise of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Moruca sub-district, many persons living in the area still believe that the disease is fictitious especially since public awareness about the disease has been limited.

The Barima-Waini district in Region One has recorded more than 70 cases of COVID-19, inclusive of one death and a recovery. Fifty-nine-year-old Vincent Torres was the region’s first and only fatality attributed to the coronavirus disease.

Two of the coronavirus cases are from Mabaruma while the others originate from Santa Rosa, Waramuri and Kamwatta, according to health officials.