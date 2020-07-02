CCJ judges press counsel on jurisdiction question, decision set for Wednesday

After listening to more than six hours of submissions, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday set next Wednesday at 3pm to rule on whether it has jurisdiction to hear the appeal taken before it by PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo and PPP/C presidential candidate Irfaan Ali, challenging the decision of the local Court of Appeal to pronounce on the constitutional meaning of “votes cast” at the March 2 polls.

This means that Guyanese have at least another week before a declaration on the March 2 elections can be made and a new president sworn in.

President of the CCJ, Justice Adrian Saunders, at the end of the proceedings, which started at 9am and ended at just around 4:30pm, said that the court appreciates need for expeditiousness on their part even as they attempt to assimilate all of the submissions presented.