Families still coming to terms with losses after deadly Cummings Lodge fire

Several families are still coming to grips with last Saturday’s deadly apartment complex fire at Cummings Lodge, in which some lost everything, including loved ones.

Alani Ifill, 18, lost his mother, Beverly Miller, 40, and his brother, Dawall Ifill, 15, and step-father, Marvin Lewis, 46, in the fire after they were trapped in their apartment complex at E Half Sixth Street, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, which was destroyed by a fire, allegedly set by a relative of their landlord.

Up to Monday the suspect remained in custody.