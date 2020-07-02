GDF will support democratically elected gov’t

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will support a democratically-elected government, newly-appointed acting Chief Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess yesterday said.

“We are trained to support the democratically-elected government of the day based on our constitution, and that we will continue to do. Our relationship with the civil authorities always is subordinate and we take instructions, legal instructions,” Best yesterday said when asked about how he feels about the role of the military in democracy in the hemisphere.

As it pertains specifically to Guyana, which has been waiting for over four months for elections results and has seen the incumbent APNU+AFC adamantly refusing to accept that the recount results show that it had lost the elections, Bess was asked if the army would support an undemocratically elected government.