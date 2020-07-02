Granger says will await GECOM declaration

In the face of mounting pressure to accept the results of the recount which show that he lost the March 2nd general elections, President David Granger yesterday said that he will not prematurely accept either defeat or a win and will await the official declaration of the Guy-ana Elections Commission (GECOM).

“I cannot claim victory, which I have not done and I cannot concede to defeat; which I have not done, unless I am notified formally by the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission what the results of the elections …have been,” Granger yesterday told reporters, on the sidelines of the promotion and instrumenting of now Acting Chief of Staff Godfrey Bess.

“I don’t know what the Elections Commission will declare. Like all Guyanese, we have been subject to a number of reports but the only authentic report comes from the chair of the Elections Commission to me, and that has not happened. In that regard, I ask all the commentators to wait until the Chair of Guyana Elections Com-mission, who when she is ready, will make a declaration, and as I have said before, I will abide by that declaration,” he added.