Man, 42, dies from COVID-19

Guyana has now recorded its 13th death as a result of the novel coronavirus even as three more positive cases were recorded.

In a message to members of the media, Secretary of the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF), Imran Khan, disclosed that the Ministry of Public Health confirmed the 13th death in the country. Khan informed that it was a 42-year-old man who died at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Monday. No further details were given about this death and it is unclear if the individual was tested after his death.